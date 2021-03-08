Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $43.91 Million Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,412,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $43,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,838 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE TAK opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

