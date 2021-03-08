Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $47,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,005,000 after purchasing an additional 136,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 63,394 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

