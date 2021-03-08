WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stake Trimmed by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,651,000 after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,796,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,969,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.48 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

