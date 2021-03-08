Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Increased to $326.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $321.00 to $326.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Wayfair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.06.

Shares of W stock opened at $295.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 98,751 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

