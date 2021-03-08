VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $251.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $436,297.07 and approximately $251.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 58% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00059942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.29 or 0.00818066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00060981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00041273 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

