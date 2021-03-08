Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €63.29 ($74.46).

VNA stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €57.28. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

