Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €187.63 ($220.74).

Several research firms have weighed in on VOW3. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 traded up €4.36 ($5.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €193.48 ($227.62). 2,238,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €164.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €148.17. Volkswagen AG has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €196.16 ($230.78). The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a PE ratio of 10.99.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.