Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
VGI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.