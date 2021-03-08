Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $45.18 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $503,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,089 shares of company stock worth $3,246,237 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.