VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $4,370.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One VIG token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000097 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.22 or 0.06688599 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003861 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,730,283 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

VIG Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.