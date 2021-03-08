Vid 24-Hour Volume Reaches $27,020.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Vid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $2.24 million and $27,020.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vid has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,625,610 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . Vid’s official website is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.