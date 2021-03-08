Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) PT Raised to $120.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

VICR opened at $91.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.41. Vicor has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 507.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Simms sold 41,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $4,252,631.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares in the company, valued at $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,471 shares of company stock worth $7,716,363 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

