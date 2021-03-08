Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Viasat reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Viasat’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Viasat by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.34 on Monday. Viasat has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,467.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

