Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

DSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSP opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

