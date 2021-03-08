Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $41.32 on Monday. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Viant Technology Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Viant Technology LLC that operates as an advertising software company. The company provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure their advertising across channels.

