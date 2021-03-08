Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 596,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Enel Chile by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Enel Chile by 8,779.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 723,497 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enel Chile by 1,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 444,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Enel Chile S.A. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

