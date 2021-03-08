Verasity Market Capitalization Reaches $15.76 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 93% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $4.83 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 125.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00029011 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.48 or 0.00214698 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

