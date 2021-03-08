Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ventas by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 249,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 2,001.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 221,549 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.11.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

