Velas (VLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $92.54 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Velas token can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $92.54 million and $2.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000595 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001111 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

