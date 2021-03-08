Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the January 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,200,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

BNDW stock opened at $79.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

