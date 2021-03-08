Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Down 23.0% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 689,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 28th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.48 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.