Van ECK Associates Corp Has $93,000 Stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.00 on Monday. Colony Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

