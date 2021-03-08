Van ECK Associates Corp Has $109,000 Stock Position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TC PipeLines were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TC PipeLines by 236.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TC PipeLines by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC PipeLines from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $30.21 on Monday. TC PipeLines, LP has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $39.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 36.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TC PipeLines, LP will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

