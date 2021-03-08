Utrust Price Tops $0.41 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $182.45 million and $9.71 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Utrust token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00060210 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.52 or 0.00816352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00061135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041350 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a token. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Utrust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

