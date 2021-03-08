US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $38.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

