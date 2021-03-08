US Bancorp DE Sells 2,764 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eHealth were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in eHealth by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in eHealth by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after buying an additional 50,205 shares in the last quarter.

Get eHealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $53.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.99. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.