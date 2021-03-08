US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PIN. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Invesco India ETF by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PIN opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Invesco India ETF has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

