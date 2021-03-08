US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $28.60 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.00%.

PBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

