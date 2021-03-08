US Bancorp DE Has $49,000 Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $45.19. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $987.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

