US Bancorp DE Buys 346 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,002 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 381,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total value of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $75.00 on Monday. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

