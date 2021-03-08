US Bancorp DE Buys 1,026 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 103.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 412,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

NYSE DEI opened at $33.00 on Monday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

