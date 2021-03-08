UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Now Covered by Analysts at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.60 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of TIGR opened at $19.30 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.72 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

