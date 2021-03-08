United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Sells $1,864,290.12 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.92 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in United Bankshares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.