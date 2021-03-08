Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.37. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 117,902 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 166,293 shares during the period. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

