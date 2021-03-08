Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 764,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the January 28th total of 541,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:UNICY opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Unicharm has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Unicharm from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

