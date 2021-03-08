Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.62 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.73.

Shares of ULTA opened at $333.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $343.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,601,000 after purchasing an additional 591,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 375,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 339,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $74,905,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,106,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,746,000 after purchasing an additional 227,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

