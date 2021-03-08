U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $113.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average is $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

