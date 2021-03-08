U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after acquiring an additional 632,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after acquiring an additional 635,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of MBT stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

MBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.