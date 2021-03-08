U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $133,167,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MSCI by 237.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after purchasing an additional 166,534 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of MSCI by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after purchasing an additional 112,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $414.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

