U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in YETI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in YETI by 181.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

NYSE:YETI opened at $65.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YETI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.