Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TWO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lowered Two Harbors Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.71.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $52,355.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $35,861.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 129,797 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,620,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

