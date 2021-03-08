Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $18.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

TRQ opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares in the last quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

