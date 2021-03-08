Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 338,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NYSE:TUP opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.