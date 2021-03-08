Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $85.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,146.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $190,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 over the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.