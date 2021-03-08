TRON (TRX) Hits One Day Volume of $1.46 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $3.75 billion and $1.46 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000386 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001085 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

