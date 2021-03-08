Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TGI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:TGI opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

