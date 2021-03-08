TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 141.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 137.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 189,432 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

