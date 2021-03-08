Trex (TREX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Trex (NYSE: TREX):

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/25/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

2/23/2021 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $73.00 to $100.00.

1/27/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

1/26/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

1/16/2021 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

1/13/2021 – Trex is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Trex stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.22. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $107.64.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $104,656,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 107,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Trex by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

