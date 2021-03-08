Trevena (TRVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRVN opened at $2.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 2.59. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

