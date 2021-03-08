TravelNote (TVNT) Price Tops $0.0123

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 66.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $26,560.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.71 or 0.00464377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00068465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00076925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00081003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00461119 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.